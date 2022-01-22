City fences off homeless encampment in Queensgate claiming ‘inhumane’ conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati has put up a fence beneath an interstate underpass on Linn Street where many people experiencing homelessness used to sleep.

A city spokesperson says the fence is a measure to “abate the dangerous health and safety conditions” resulting from the encampment as well as an effort to “connect these individuals with housing options and resources.”

Tony Jackson says he’s been camping on Linn Street since 2020.

“I moved to this city to be homeless in peace,” Jackson said, adding of the fence, “It made be feel useless, like I was in the way.”

Jackson explains many folks experiencing homelessness come beneath the overpass because they don’t have tents in which to shelter when it rains.

“It’s really ruthless,” said Brian Gary, chair of Neighborhoods United, which ross to help people experiencing homelessness find housing. “It’s vicious almost.”

The spokesperson says city officials from the Department of Public Services, including the department director, worked with Cincinnati police to coordinate several onsite visits to help those experiencing homelessness find safe housing and to clean the area in the four months preceding the erection of the fence.

The city, according to the spokesperson, succeeded in hosing 35 individuals with help from Talbert House, Path STreet Outcreach and GeneroCity 513.

“Occupying such encampments [is] extremely unsafe for those who live there, resulting in inhumane conditions and, in this instance, exposing them to acts of violence,” the spokesperson said. “We are grateful for assistance from our partners who are experts in offering support to those who are housing insecure.”

Gary responded to the city statement saying, “This is not what equity looks like.” He argued those encamped at the site have no choice but to live not he streets. “There’s nowhere for them to go.”

Gary says there were around 100 people experiencing homelessness staying beneath the overpass in total and around 30 on a nightly basis.

“Citizens who were living here asked that they be able to save their possessions and they weren’t able to,” Gary claimed, referencing things like toothbrushes, masks and other hygiene items.

Said Jackson, “[Cincinnati Police Capt. Matthew Hammer] pulled up, and they told me they’re about to put up the fence and I got to get out of the way. I was like, ‘Alright, let me get my stuff,’ and they were like, ‘Nope.’”

