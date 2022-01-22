Cold today - Snow tomorrow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A weak Alberta Clipper will move southeastward through the FOX19 NOW viewing area Sunday and bring the chance of snow.

Cold weather continues Sunday and the snow Sunday will begin in the morning and end by evening. From south to north across the FOX19 NOW viewing area snow totals will range from zero to 2″. There will be a few spots in the far northern parts of the viewing area that get 3″.

Wind chill temperatures overnight will range from Zeroº to +12º while actual temperatures will drop to around 11º many valleys will be colder.

The cold air will keep its grip on the Tristate until early February when a warming trend is expected.

