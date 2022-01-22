Highland County man dead in suspected OVI crash, police say
UC Air Care responded to the crash early Friday evening.
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday night due to a suspected OVI crash in Adams County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
UC Air Care responded to the crash shortly after it happened at 4 p.m.
Crews transported David Rhoads, 54, of Hillsboro, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died, OSP says.
The crash happened on OH-770 in Scott Township.
Rhoads was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer southeast on the road when he failed to negotiate a left turn, drove off the right side and struck a tree, OSP says.
He was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is considered to be a factor, according to OSP.
OSP’s Georgetown Post is investigating.
