Highland County man dead in suspected OVI crash, police say

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday night due to a suspected OVI crash in Adams County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

UC Air Care responded to the crash shortly after it happened at 4 p.m.

Crews transported David Rhoads, 54, of Hillsboro, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died, OSP says.

The crash happened on OH-770 in Scott Township.

Rhoads was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer southeast on the road when he failed to negotiate a left turn, drove off the right side and struck a tree, OSP says.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is considered to be a factor, according to OSP.

OSP’s Georgetown Post is investigating.

