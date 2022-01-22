Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Highland County man dead in suspected OVI crash, police say

UC Air Care responded to the crash early Friday evening.
A Highland County man is dead after a single-vehicle suspected-OVI crash.
A Highland County man is dead after a single-vehicle suspected-OVI crash.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday night due to a suspected OVI crash in Adams County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

UC Air Care responded to the crash shortly after it happened at 4 p.m.

Crews transported David Rhoads, 54, of Hillsboro, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died, OSP says.

The crash happened on OH-770 in Scott Township.

Rhoads was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer southeast on the road when he failed to negotiate a left turn, drove off the right side and struck a tree, OSP says.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is considered to be a factor, according to OSP.

OSP’s Georgetown Post is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebanon school district responds after granting facility use to ‘Satan Club’
The State Fire Marshal confirmed that three people are dead after a house fire in Brown County.
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in Brown County house fire
Video of a fight in Over-the-Rhine obtained by Cincinnati police.
GRAPHIC: Police looking for two men involved in large OTR brawl
Dave Studer
Covington mourning death of longtime firefighter
Cincinnati police confirm a man was shot to death in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road in...
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting

Latest News

David Flaherty
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man
Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
I-275 West closed in Colerain due road rage shooting, police say
(Source: StoryBlocks)
Feds track international dating app conspiracy to Fairfield woman: court docs
People Working Cooperatively helps low-income population winterize their homes.
Non-profit helps low-income homeowners winterize their homes