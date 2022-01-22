I-275 West closed in Colerain due to police activity

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 275 is shut down Friday evening due to police activity.

All lanes of I-275 West closed just past the Blue Rock Road exit around 7 p.m., according to Colerain Township police and fire.

Traffic is currently exiting at Blue Rock Road and getting directly back on the highway, authorities say.

The closure is expected for an extended period of time.

No word on the nature of the police activity at this time. Colerain police say they will have more information shortly.

FOX19 is headed to the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

