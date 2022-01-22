Parties scheduled at The Banks for Bengals game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With the Bengals kicking off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Nashville facing the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round, anyone planning to stay in Cincinnati has an option at The Banks where bars and restaurants are gearing up for a big day of activities.

“It’s great to have another Bengals Saturday here in January and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of people to The Banks not only inside bars and restaurants, but outside on the street as well. We will have the game up on the big screen as well, just like we did last Saturday. A lot of bars and restaurants are looking forward to welcoming people down pregame. It’s going to be another fun pregame festival atmosphere down here,” The Banks Spokesperson Tracy Schwegmann said.

Meanwhile, one of the Bengals super fans is reflecting on the run. Shawn Moore is celebrating Cincinnati’s first playoff win since the 1990 season.

“Amazing, it’s been a long run. I was just a wee pup last time I got to see a playoff win, advance into the second round, and then to break the 31-year curse. Last week was phenomenal. I’ve never seen so many grown men crying, myself being one of them, when Pratt intercepted that ball,” Shawn Moore said.

The Bengals super fan known as ‘Who Dey Baby’ is referring to the game sealing interception by Linebacker Germaine Pratt in the AFC Wild Card as Cincinnati beat Las Vegas at home 26-19.

Now, it’s on to Music City for the divisional round and Moore made the 10 hour drive from his home in Tampa, Florida to Nashville, Tennessee.

“This week almost didn’t happen, but I got a buddy, he said ‘Hey, I got a ticket and you’re coming,’ so I made the arrangements and we made it happen,” Moore added.

For the ride to continue to the AFC Championship Game, the Bengals must knock off the top-seeded Titans. Before that showdown at Nissan Stadium, the 2020 Bengals Fan of the Year is passing along some of his favorite moments from the 2021 season.

“Obviously, Pratt intercepting that pass last week has moved to the top of the list. I think you also have to look at that first touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase in week one. After all that preseason talk that ‘Chase can’t catch a ball... all the drops, it was great to see that he knew this season was going to be special and we were off to a great start,” Moore said.

A fan of the Bengals since he was 6-years-old, Moore has a special connection to Chase since he was the fan who was allowed to sit in the commissioner’s chair at last year’s NFL Draft when Chase was drafted fifth overall.

Moore was the one selected to hand Chase’s jersey to Commissioner Roger Goodell to hand to Chase when he walked on stage.

Moore is looking forward to an extended postseason run following the Bengals, of course.

Also, you can expect him back at Paul Brown Stadium continuing his tradition flying from Tampa to Cincinnati for every Bengals home game in the 2022 season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.