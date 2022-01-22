Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man

DELHI TOWSNHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man agreed to a plea deal this week after police found child pornography on his computer last year.

Police said at the time the porn depiced at least one child under 10 years old.

David Flaherty accepted the plea deal on Wednesday. In exchange for a sentence of four years in prison, he pleaded guilty to three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Sentencing guidelines prescribe a minimum sentence of 3 years for the specific charges to which Flaherty pleaded guilty and a maximum of 14.

He was originally charged with nine counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor as well as telecommunication harassment. Those counts were dismissed, per the plea deal.

The investigation touched off due to a woman who informed police after Flaherty allegedly wouldn’t stop sending her pictures of his genitalia.

“It’s infuriating because it’s somebody saying to you, ‘I’m going to make you look at this, whether you like it or not,’” she told FOX19 last year.

The woman said she’d known Flaherty since childhood and that she and her friends would go over to his house because they were “all in a band together.”

Police found the porn on Flaherty’s cell phone while carrying out a search warrant.

Officers also allegedly found requests he had made to underage girls.

David Flaherty (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.