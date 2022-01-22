Contests
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man

Some of the children on 39-year-old David Flaherty’s phone were as young as 10, according to police.
David Flaherty
David Flaherty(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DELHI TOWSNHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man agreed to a plea deal this week after police found child pornography on his computer last year.

Police said at the time the porn depiced at least one child under 10 years old.

David Flaherty accepted the plea deal on Wednesday. In exchange for a sentence of four years in prison, he pleaded guilty to three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Sentencing guidelines prescribe a minimum sentence of 3 years for the specific charges to which Flaherty pleaded guilty and a maximum of 14.

PREVIOUSLY [Delhi police credit victim coming forward with child porn bust]

He was originally charged with nine counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor as well as telecommunication harassment. Those counts were dismissed, per the plea deal.

The investigation touched off due to a woman who informed police after Flaherty allegedly wouldn’t stop sending her pictures of his genitalia.

“It’s infuriating because it’s somebody saying to you, ‘I’m going to make you look at this, whether you like it or not,’” she told FOX19 last year.

The woman said she’d known Flaherty since childhood and that she and her friends would go over to his house because they were “all in a band together.”

Police found the porn on Flaherty’s cell phone while carrying out a search warrant.

Officers also allegedly found requests he had made to underage girls.

David Flaherty
David Flaherty(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

