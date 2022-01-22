Contests
Police investigating after one person shot in Northside

Police say at least one person was shot.
Police say at least one person was shot.(WLBT)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Northside.

Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hamilton Avenue.

At least one person was shot, according to police. Their condition is not known at this time.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, but police say 14 shell casings were found on the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

