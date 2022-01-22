Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Stray bullet kills English astrophysicist visiting Atlanta

This undated photo provided by Brookhaven Police Dept. shows Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey,...
This undated photo provided by Brookhaven Police Dept. shows Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, with his girlfriend Katherine Shepard. A stray bullet struck and killed Wilson, an English astrophysicist, while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Police say the death was the result of “reckless” gunfire by random individuals.(Brookhaven Police Dept via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — A stray bullet struck and killed an English astrophysicist while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment, authorities say.

Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend in the United States when he was hit by a bullet that pierced the wall of the apartment. The shooting happened early Sunday morning, only three days into his visit.

“He was supposed to be here for three months because we’ve been long distance for a while,” Katherine Shepard, his girlfriend of three years, told WSB-TV. “I picked him up from the airport, took him to his favorite eating location, and the next day, he’s gone.”

Shepard, whose apartment is in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, who told the television station that the couple woke up on Jan. 16 to the sound of more than 30 gunshots coming from an apartment complex directly behind Shepard’s. A bullet traveled through Shepard’s wall, hitting Willson, she said.

“I held him for another 20 minutes while we waited for the ambulance,” she said. “And while we were waiting, there were more gunshots fired.”

Police were in the vicinity pursuing reports of gunfire when the 911 call from Shepard came in. Sgt. Jake Kissel of the Brookhaven criminal investigations division said that once officers arrived at the scene, they rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

“Dr. Willson was transported to a local trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries,” Kissel said in a statement. The shooting appeared to be a “random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge” of firearms.

Willson was being mourned by family, friends and his alma mater, the University of Exeter.

“Matthew Willson was a former PhD student at the University of Exeter and much-loved member of our astrophysics team,” a university spokesman said in a statement.

No arrests have been announced. Brookhaven police have asked for witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting to contact them or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
1 dead in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain, police say
The State Fire Marshal confirmed that three people are dead after a house fire in Brown County.
4-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in Brown County house fire
Lebanon school district responds after granting facility use to ‘Satan Club’
We’re back in the freezer to start your Friday with low temperatures around 12 degrees and wind...
Here’s our next snow chance
A former Hamilton County sheriff's sergeant is on trial for misdemeanor assault Friday after...
Former Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant found not guilty after kicking handcuffed inmate in head

Latest News

Accumulating snow is possible on Sunday.
Chance of accumulating snow on Sunday
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
NYC police officer killed, 2nd critical in Harlem shooting
Police say at least one person was shot.
Police identify man killed in Northside shooting
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California