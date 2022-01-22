Contests
Vigil held for 19-year-old shot to death in Pleasant Ridge

Terrance Hammons
Terrance Hammons(Provided by family)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of Terrance Hammons held a candlelight vigil Friday night in his honor two days after the 19-year-old’s saying.

Officers found Hammons shot behind apartments near Colonial Ridge Court in Pleasant Ridge on Wednesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.


Cincinnati police confirm a man was shot to death in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road in Pleasant Ridge.(WXIX)

Emotions were high at the vigil as family gathered to carry on Hammons’ memory.

“I’m so mad he’s gone,” said Hammons’ sister, Destiny Barnes. “[…]He was 19. He just turned 19.”

Hammons’ younger brother, JJ Ware says he was the top of person who always brought positivity to those around him.

“No matter who you re or how you felt, he can make you feel better about yourself,” he said. “You feel like you couldn’t do something, he would always tell you, ‘You can do it.’”

Witnesses to the shooting Wednesday reportedly saw two vehicles fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, per police. Homicide investigators are continuing to follow leads.

Right now the family is desperate for justice.

“I feel like he’s not going to rest and rest peacefully until they’re caught,” Barnes said, “and that’s all I want is for him to rest peacefully.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.


Cincinnati police officers are on the scene of a reported shooting on Montgomery Road.(WXIX)

