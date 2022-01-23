Bengals Game Ball goes to The Holy Grail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor and players C.J. Uzomah and Kevin Huber passed out the fourth game ball to The Holy Grail Tavern and Grille at the Banks.

The Holy Grail announced it in a tweet late Saturday.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 Saturday and now will go on to the AFC Championship game next weekend, on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The Bengals are playing in their first AFC title game since the 1988 season.

They will face off against the winner of Sunday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

