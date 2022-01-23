Contests
Bengals Game Ball goes to The Holy Grail

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor and players C.J. Uzomah and Kevin Huber passed out the...
Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor and players C.J. Uzomah and Kevin Huber passed out the fourth game ball to The Holy Grail Tavern and Grille at the Banks.(@holygrailbanks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor and players C.J. Uzomah and Kevin Huber passed out the fourth game ball to The Holy Grail Tavern and Grille at the Banks.

The Holy Grail announced it in a tweet late Saturday.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 Saturday and now will go on to the AFC Championship game next weekend, on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The Bengals are playing in their first AFC title game since the 1988 season.

They will face off against the winner of Sunday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Titans

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

