Bengals Game Balls go to The Precinct, Holy Grail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Game Balls went to The Holy Grail Tavern and Grille at the Banks and Jeff Ruby’s Precinct.

In a tweet Saturday night, The Holy Grail announced they received Game Ball 4 of 4, thanking Head Coach Zac Taylor and players C.J. Uzomah and Kevin Huber.

On Sunday, Jeff Ruby’s Precinct announced on Facebook they received Game Ball 1 of 4.

“What a game and what an honor. Congrats and THANK YOU Coach Taylor! #WhoDey #Wincinnati Cincinnati Bengals.”

What a game and what an honor. Congrats and THANK YOU Coach Taylor! #WhoDey #Wincinnati Cincinnati Bengals Posted by Jeff Ruby's Precinct on Sunday, January 23, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 Saturday and now will go on to the AFC Championship game next weekend, on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The Bengals are playing in their first AFC title game since the 1988 season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.