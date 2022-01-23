Cincy Shirts celebrates Bengals win with 4 new designs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincy Shirts in Over-the-Rhine and Hyde Park is celebrating the Bengals’ big win over the Titans with four new designs.

“(Let’s) kick it to the AFC Championship! Money Mac, Shooter McPherson, It Is Us and Remember the Titans Lost designs all just hit cincyshirts.com! Order now or get yours in-stores starting tomorrow at Cincy Shirts Hyde Park & OTR,” they tweeted late Saturday.

Let kick it to the AFC Championship 🏆



Money Mac, Shooter McPherson, It Is Us and Remember the Titans Lost designs all just hit https://t.co/KwhjOr1r5t! Order now or get yours in-stores at Cincy Shirts Hyde Park & OTR.

You can buy t-shirts and crewneck or hooded sweatshirts with the four new designs. Sizes are available for adults, youth and toddlers.

Prices range from $15 to $40.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 and now will go on to the AFC Championship game next weekend, on Sunday, Jan. 30.

It is the first time since the 1988 season the Bengals have advanced to the AFC Championship game, snapping the longest conference title game drought in the NFL (33 years).

