Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincy Shirts celebrates Bengals win with 4 new designs

Cincy Shirts produced four new designs to celebrate the Bengals big win Saturday night over the...
Cincy Shirts produced four new designs to celebrate the Bengals big win Saturday night over the Titans.(Cincy Shirts)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincy Shirts in Over-the-Rhine and Hyde Park is celebrating the Bengals’ big win over the Titans with four new designs.

“(Let’s) kick it to the AFC Championship! Money Mac, Shooter McPherson, It Is Us and Remember the Titans Lost designs all just hit cincyshirts.com! Order now or get yours in-stores starting tomorrow at Cincy Shirts Hyde Park & OTR,” they tweeted late Saturday.

You can buy t-shirts and crewneck or hooded sweatshirts with the four new designs. Sizes are available for adults, youth and toddlers.

Prices range from $15 to $40.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 and now will go on to the AFC Championship game next weekend, on Sunday, Jan. 30.

It is the first time since the 1988 season the Bengals have advanced to the AFC Championship game, snapping the longest conference title game drought in the NFL (33 years).

Bengals game ball returned to Mt. Lookout Tavern after going missing

PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Titans

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Flaherty
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man
Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
1 dead in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain, police say
A fast-moving clipper system brings light snow to parts of the northern Cincinnat suburbs...
Fast-moving clipper system brings light snow to parts of Tri-State
Police say at least one person was shot.
Police identify man killed in Northside shooting
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor and players C.J. Uzomah and Kevin Huber passed out the...
Bengals Game Ball goes to The Holy Grail
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the...
PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Titans
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a pass reception before running out of...
PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Titans
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs downfield after completing a catch in the...
Cincinnati is back in the AFC Championship: Bengals end 31-year drought by beating Titans 19-16