Crews working to restore natural gas service to downtown Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Up to 50 technicians are continuing to work on restoring natural gas service to downtown residents, according to Dominion Energy Ohio officials.

The break was reported Saturday evening West Bowery Street near Center Street., after water from a broken main in the same location had allegedly seeped into the line.

The sections of downtown impacted by the outage include the following:

W. Exchange Street from Bell Street to Water Street

W. Cedar Street from Bell Street to W. Bowery Street

W. Bowery Street from W. State Street to W. Exchange Street

Locust Street from W. Cedar Street to W. Exchange Street

Pine Street to W. Cedar Street

A portion of W. Chestnut Street from Pine Street

Wabash Avenue, Bishop Street and Bonnie Brae Avenue between W. Exchange Street and W. Cedar Street

Crews have worked in shifts for the last 24 hours, according to Dominion Senior Communications Specialist Stephanie Moore, but have been hampered by the cold temperatures and snowfall that has impacted Northeast and Central Ohio.

Moore added that the primary issue for the crews is they need to remove “hundreds of gallons of water,” before service can be restored.

Dominion Energy expects to restore some service Sunday night, with the majority of the restoration to take place Monday.

When repairs are completed, Dominion Energy will reach out to customers. Natural gas meters should only be turned on by Dominion Energy, or a Dominion Energy contractor.

To assist impacted customers, Dominion reserved hotels rooms for Saturday evening, as well as contacted local warming centers.

So far, fewer than 10 hotel rooms were used, Moore said, and the company has extended their reservations for Sunday evening, as more cold weather is anticipated.

Customers in the affected area who need shelter for the night are urged to call Dominion Energy at, 1-877-542-2630.

Officials recommend the following steps for customers without service to prevent potential damage to gas pipes:

Let water from your faucet drip. A trickle of water might be all it takes to keep your pipes from freezing.

Open cabinet doors. This allows any heat to travel to un-insulated pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls.

Or you may choose to shut off the water and drain the water system. Be aware that if you have a fire protection sprinkler system, it may be de-activated when you shut off the water.

