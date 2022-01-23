Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fast-moving clipper system brings light snow to parts of Tri-State

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A weak but fast-moving Alberta Clipper system has arrived in the Tri-State.

Light snow is falling right now in northern Butler and Warren counties, says Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

This system will bring a brief coating of snow across the rest of the Tri-State before it pulls out by 2 p.m. Sunday.

Our northernmost viewing area, particularly the northern Cincinnati suburbs in Butler and Warren counties, has the highest chance of more snow than other areas further south, she says.

Accumulation is expected to be a half-inch or so in the northern suburbs and a dusting most everywhere else.

If you are heading out on the roads, watch for slick spots, particularly in our northernmost areas. Reduced visibility also could make travel difficult.

Temperatures have warmed from the 20s to 30 degrees or the low 30s across the region.

It’s 31 degrees in Oxford and 30 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron and at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati.

Areas along the Ohio River are expected to keep warming at least a few more degrees and reach the mid-and-upper 30s.

Another system Monday could bring another chance for snow, most likely again in the northern suburbs. Travel could be impacted again as well.

Northern Kentucky may not see a single flake, according to the latest weather models.

The cold air will keep its grip on the Tri-State until early February. Then, we’re in for a warming trend.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Flaherty
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man
Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
1 dead in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain, police say
Police say at least one person was shot.
Police identify man killed in Northside shooting
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor and players C.J. Uzomah and Kevin Huber passed out the...
Bengals Game Ball goes to The Holy Grail
Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a man was shot and seriously hurt in West...
Man seriously hurt in Cincinnati shooting, police say
Fire tore through a Symmes Township home overnight, but all residents safely evacuated, fire...
Fire tears thru Symmes Twp home
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the...
PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Titans