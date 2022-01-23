Fast-moving clipper system brings light snow to parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A weak but fast-moving Alberta Clipper system has arrived in the Tri-State.

Light snow is falling right now in northern Butler and Warren counties, says Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

This system will bring a brief coating of snow across the rest of the Tri-State before it pulls out by 2 p.m. Sunday.

Here is what to expect the next 48 hours. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/d1p4kPDwUd — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) January 23, 2022

Our northernmost viewing area, particularly the northern Cincinnati suburbs in Butler and Warren counties, has the highest chance of more snow than other areas further south, she says.

Accumulation is expected to be a half-inch or so in the northern suburbs and a dusting most everywhere else.

Fast-moving clipper system bringing snow right now to northern suburbs

This is a look at I-75 at Ohio 122 in Middletown https://t.co/kiIgNbRoDd pic.twitter.com/JcpH6Eyk4p — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) January 23, 2022

If you are heading out on the roads, watch for slick spots, particularly in our northernmost areas. Reduced visibility also could make travel difficult.

Temperatures have warmed from the 20s to 30 degrees or the low 30s across the region.

It’s 31 degrees in Oxford and 30 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron and at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati.

Areas along the Ohio River are expected to keep warming at least a few more degrees and reach the mid-and-upper 30s.

Another system Monday could bring another chance for snow, most likely again in the northern suburbs. Travel could be impacted again as well.

Northern Kentucky may not see a single flake, according to the latest weather models.

The cold air will keep its grip on the Tri-State until early February. Then, we’re in for a warming trend.

