Fire tears thru Symmes Twp home

Fire tore through a Symmes Township home overnight, but all residents safely evacuated, fire...
Fire tore through a Symmes Township home overnight, but all residents safely evacuated, fire officials say.(Loveland Symmes Fire Department Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire tore through a Symmes Township home overnight, but all residents safely evacuated, fire officials say.

Crews remain on the scene along Paulmeadows Drive, off Snider Road, in northeastern Hamilton County.

The fire was reported at 3:53 a.m. Sunday.

Our crews and mutual aid partners responded tonight to a 2 alarm structure fire. The fire was extinguished and residents were able to evacuate with no injuries.

Posted by Loveland Symmes Fire Department on Sunday, January 23, 2022

The blaze is out, and fire officials remain on the scene investigating.

They have not said yet if they have determined the cause or released a damage estimate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the day.

