Four Bengals Game Balls given to local businesses

Cincinnati Bengals Game Balls went to The Holy Grail, Jeff Ruby's Precinct, 16 Lot Brewery and Delwood Cincy.(@holygrailbanks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four Cincinnati Bengals Game Balls were given to local businesses following the team’s win against the Tennessee Titans Saturday night.

Ball 1 of 4: Jeff Ruby’s Precinct in Columbia-Tusculum

On Sunday, Jeff Ruby’s Precinct announced on Facebook they received Game Ball 1 of 4.

The post reads, “What a game and what an honor. Congrats and THANK YOU Coach Taylor! #WhoDey #Wincinnati Cincinnati Bengals.”

What a game and what an honor. Congrats and THANK YOU Coach Taylor! #WhoDey #Wincinnati Cincinnati Bengals

Posted by Jeff Ruby's Precinct on Sunday, January 23, 2022

Ball 2 of 4: 16 Lots Brewing Company in Mason

16 Lots Brewing Company announced Sunday afternoon that they had received Game Ball 2 of 4 from Assistant Head Coach Darrin Simmons.

Ball 3 of 4: Delwood in Mt. Lookout

Delwood Cincy posted on Instagram Sunday night that they had received Game Ball 3 of 4.

Ball 4 of 4: The Holy Grail Tavern and Grille at The Banks

In a tweet Saturday night, The Holy Grail announced they received Game Ball 4 of 4, thanking Head Coach Zac Taylor and players C.J. Uzomah and Kevin Huber.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 Saturday and now will go on to the AFC Championship game next weekend, on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The Bengals are playing in their first AFC title game since the 1988 season. They will face either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

