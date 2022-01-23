Contests
Light Snow Today and Tomorrow

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A series of clippers will slide through the region Sunday and Monday.

Expect light snow after 10AM. Through tomorrow, snow totals will range from trace amounts, in our southernmost counties, to around 2 inches for our northernmost.

The cold air will keep its grip on the Tristate until early February when some model guidance indicates the possibility of a warming trend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

