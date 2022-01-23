Man seriously hurt in Cincinnati shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a man was shot and seriously hurt early Sunday.

The victim was found on First Avenue near Heyward Street in West Price Hill just before 3 a.m.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police confirm they are searching for a male suspect in his 30s who wore a blue jacket and gray hat.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.