Man seriously hurt in Cincinnati shooting, police say
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a man was shot and seriously hurt early Sunday.
The victim was found on First Avenue near Heyward Street in West Price Hill just before 3 a.m.
He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police confirm they are searching for a male suspect in his 30s who wore a blue jacket and gray hat.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.