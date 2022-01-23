Contests
Ohio surpasses 2.5M COVID-19 cases reported since start of pandemic

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,506,175 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 9,932 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 550,048 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 104,759 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 12,491 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

