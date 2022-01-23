Contests
PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the...
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals just keep ending postseason droughts. Their latest victory has them in their first AFC championship game in 33 years.

Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired as the fourth-seeded Bengals beat the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16 Saturday to end the NFL’s longest active road playoff skid.

A week after ending a 31-year playoff victory drought, the Bengals finally won their first road game in the postseason after losing their first seven.

The Bengals intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times. The Titans tied an NFL postseason record with nine sacks.

Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards in the win.

