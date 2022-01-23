Snow is coming: Here’s what to expect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A weak but fast-moving Alberta Clipper system is moving southeast toward the FOX19 NOW viewing area right now.

Snow will arrive in the Tri-State starting around 10 a.m. Sunday, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

This system will bring a brief period of snow to everyone across the Tri-State before it pulls out by 2 p.m.

Our northernmost viewing area, particularly the northern Cincinnati suburbs in Butler and Warren counties, has the highest chance of more snow than other areas further south, she says.

Accumulation will be a half-inch or so in the northern suburbs and a dusting everywhere else.

Watch for slick spots, particularly in the northern suburbs.

Temperatures are in the mid-20s now. We’ll warm to nearly freezing by the time the snow starts in the northern suburbs, and areas along the Ohio River will be in the mid-and-30s.

Another system Monday could bring another chance for snow, most likely again in the northern suburbs. Northern Kentucky may not see a single flake.

The cold air will keep its grip on the Tri-State until early February when a warming trend is expected.

