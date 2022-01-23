We will see some light snow Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A weak Alberta Clipper will move southeastward through the FOX19 NOW viewing area Sunday and bring the chance of snow.

Cold weather continues Sunday. The snow Sunday will begin in the morning and end by late afternoon or early evening. From south to north across the FOX19 NOW viewing area, snow totals will range from zero to perhaps 2″. The highest accumulations will sit nearer the I-70 Corridor north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The cold air will keep its grip on the Tristate until early February when some model guidance indicates the possibility of a warming trend.

