71-year-old man critically hurt in Fairfax fire dies: coroner

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of three Fairfax residents critically hurt in a house fire last week has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Thomas Wood succumbed to his injuries Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

First responders rescued Wood, two other people and a dog from the home on Watterson Road late Wednesday.

All three residents were considered “critical patients” when they were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

