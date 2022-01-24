Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.

According to CBP, officers targeted three shipments that contained boxes with hundreds of the popular fidget toys.

Officials say the toys had copyright and trademark infringements and were seized for being counterfeit.

The shipments came from Shenzhen, China, the same shipper location responsible for many seized counterfeit COVID vaccination cards.

Fidget popper toys mimic the popping of plastic bubble wrap and grew in popularity in 2020.

Many children now trade them with their friends for fun.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Flaherty
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man
Cincinnati Bengals Game Balls went to The Holy Grail, Jeff Ruby's Precinct, 16 Lot Brewery and...
Bengals give 4 Game Balls to Cincinnati businesses
A fast-moving clipper system brought light snow to the Tri-State Sunday. Temperatures will fall...
Fast-moving clipper system brings light snow to parts of Tri-State
Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
Coroner IDs man killed in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain
Cincy Shirts produced four new designs to celebrate the Bengals big win Saturday night over the...
Cincy Shirts celebrates Bengals win with 4 new designs

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutor: 3 officers stood by as Chauvin killed Floyd
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Amid Russia tensions, NATO ponders deterrence; US said to be considering options
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight