Another round of light snow or a mix to start the week

By Jeff Creighton
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Another clipper system will slide through the region Monday with the possibility of light snow or a light mix.

Expect light snow after 10AM, but with temperatures warming above freezing, a light mix may develop during the afternoon. Any accumulations will once again be minor, but isolated slick spots can’t be ruled out. Most of the rest of the week looks uneventful with more flurries expected on Friday.

The cold air will keep its grip on the Tristate until early February when some model guidance indicates the possibility of a warming trend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

