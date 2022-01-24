Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals just beat Chiefs a few weeks ago to clinch AFC North Title

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Drew Amman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game at their GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri as the first franchise in NFL history to host four consecutive conference championship games.

By comparison, this is the first time Bengals have played in the AFC Championship since 1988.

HOWEVER, the Bengals just beat the Chiefs 34-31 a few weeks ago before an ecstatic crowd at Paul Brown Stadium to clinch the AFC North title.

It was the last regular home game of the season for the Bengals, and their offense shredded the Chiefs’ defense.

Then, in the final moments of the game, Evan “Money Mac” McPherson punted a 20-yard field goal to seal the victory.

Sound familiar, anyone?

McPherson drilled a 52-yard field goal in the final minutes of the game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville Saturday night.

That made him the first kicker in NFL history to kick four field goals in multiple games during the same postseason.

Whoever wins in Kansas City this weekend will go onto Super Bowl 56 next month.

The other team will be decided after the AFC game Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC title.

Are you from the Tri-State and headed to Kansas City to watch the Bengals game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium?

We want to hear from you!

Email us at desk@fox19.com, or post on our Facebook page or Twitter account.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Flaherty
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man
Cincinnati Bengals Game Balls went to The Holy Grail, Jeff Ruby's Precinct, 16 Lot Brewery and...
Bengals give 4 Game Balls to Cincinnati businesses
A fast-moving clipper system brought light snow to the Tri-State Sunday. Temperatures will fall...
Fast-moving clipper system brings light snow to parts of Tri-State
Cincinnati police say they are investigating after a man was shot and seriously hurt in West...
Man seriously hurt in West Price Hill shooting, police say
Cincy Shirts produced four new designs to celebrate the Bengals big win Saturday night over the...
Cincy Shirts celebrates Bengals win with 4 new designs

Latest News

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City this weekend to play the Kansas City Chiefs...
Here’s when, where to buy tickets to Bengals AFC Championship Game in Missouri
Cincinnati Bengals Game Balls went to The Holy Grail, Jeff Ruby's Precinct, 16 Lot Brewery and...
Bengals give 4 Game Balls to Cincinnati businesses
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against...
Cincinnati Bengals to face Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Championship
Cincy Shirts produced four new designs to celebrate the Bengals big win Saturday night over the...
Cincy Shirts celebrates Bengals win with 4 new designs