Bengals just beat Chiefs a few weeks ago to clinch AFC North Title

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game at their GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri as the first franchise in NFL history to host four consecutive conference championship games.

By comparison, this is the first time Bengals have played in the AFC Championship since 1988.

HOWEVER, the Bengals just beat the Chiefs 34-31 a few weeks ago before an ecstatic crowd at Paul Brown Stadium to clinch the AFC North title.

It was the last regular home game of the season for the Bengals, and their offense shredded the Chiefs’ defense.

Then, in the final moments of the game, Evan “Money Mac” McPherson punted a 20-yard field goal to seal the victory.

The moment we won the AFC North. ⤵



Visit https://t.co/KpeqK4RKUm for more highlights. pic.twitter.com/y9HuwSD6Fc — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022

Sound familiar, anyone?

McPherson drilled a 52-yard field goal in the final minutes of the game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville Saturday night.

That made him the first kicker in NFL history to kick four field goals in multiple games during the same postseason.

Whoever wins in Kansas City this weekend will go onto Super Bowl 56 next month.

The other team will be decided after the AFC game Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC title.

Are you from the Tri-State and headed to Kansas City to watch the Bengals game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium?

We want to hear from you!

Email us at desk@fox19.com, or post on our Facebook page or Twitter account.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.