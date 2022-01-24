Contests
Bircus Brewing isn’t clowning around, plans to open Cincinnati location 🍻

With locations in Ludlow and Covington, Bircus Brewing Co. is planning to expand production in Ludlow's Opportunity Zone and open a location on Main Street in downtown Cincinnati.(Provided to our business partners at Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Emily DeLetter
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - A Ludlow-based brewery has plans to expand and open its first location across the river in Cincinnati, according to our business partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Bircus Brewing Company, which serves craft beer and wood-fired pizza, currently has two locations: one in Ludlow, where it was founded, and the other in Covington.

And this year, the brewery plans to expand production in Ludlow’s Opportunity Zone and open another location on Main Street in Cincinnati near the Aronoff Center for the Arts, according to a release.

An exact opening date for the Cincinnati location has not yet been announced.

Additionally, Bircus Brewing is offering people the opportunity to invest in the brewery. Starting at $250, the brewery is offering prizes and incentives at each of the investment levels.

“I want them to not just experience the show, but to proudly own a piece of the brewery as we expand, because we couldn’t have done it without their support during COVID,”  Paul Miller, founder of Bircus Brewing, said in a release.

Bircus Brewing, the name itself a combination of beer and the circus, offers beer and music, circus acts, magic, comedy, instructional classes and more.

