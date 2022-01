Boil Water Advisory issued in Sharonville due to water main break

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A water main break Sunday afternoon will have lasting effects in certain areas until Tuesday morning.

According to Greater Cincinnati Water Works, the water main break occurred around 4:00 p.m. in the 3400 block of Creek Road.

At this time, water service has been restored to most homes in the area.

A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) was issued by GCWW due to the ‘potential risk of contamination in the surrounding area.”

The BWA is in effect until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.

According to GCWW, the following streets are within the affected area of the Boil Water Advisory:

Creek Rd – from Main Street to Plainfield Road

Walnut Street – from Main Street to Maple Street

Spinner Avenue – entire street

Oak Street – entire street

Maple Street – entire street

Beekley Woods Drive – entire street

Thornview Drive – from Creek Road to Plainfield Road

Mefford Lane – entire street

Willfleet Drive – entire street

Lemarie Drive – entire streetS

harondale Rd – entire street

Teal Drive – entire street

Elljay Drive – entire street

Alba Court – entire street

Jeff Lane – entire street

Sarazan Court – entire street

Wintergreen Court – entire street

Beavercreek Circle – entire street

Robindale Drive – entire street

Knollview Drive – entire street

Horncastle Drive – entire street

Swindon Court – entire street

Grimsby Lane – entire street

Moorhill Drive – entire street

Greensfelder Lane – entire street

Verbena Drive – entire street

Surwood Lane – entire street

Harborway Lane – entire street

Craigview Court – entire street

Lupine Drive – entire street

Antioch Court – entire street

Grandview Avenue – entire street

Concerto Drive – entire street

Aztec Ct – entire Street

Conestoga Court – entire street

Fernhill Drive – entire street

