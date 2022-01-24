Coroner IDs man killed in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a road rage shooting on Westbound Interstate 275 Friday night.

Colerain Police PIO Jim Love said the incident happened just past the Blue Rock Road exit sometime before 7 p.m.

The situation progressed from road rage into a fender bender and then a personal confrontation where one person pulled a handgun and fatally shot the other, Love says.

Eric Duke, 47, was killed.

It remains unclear exactly how the shooting played out, and Love provided no word about a possible suspect.

Colerain police say this remains an active investigation and no more information is being released at this time.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Colerain police.

