CPS students return to in-person learning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After switching to a remote model for several weeks, Cincinnati Public Schools will return to the classroom Monday.

Rising COVID-19 cases left CPS with a lack of available staff, causing schools to shut down.

The CPS Board of Education voted on Jan. 10 to establish a temporary remote-learning period from Jan. 12 through Jan. 24.

While some parents prefer to stay remote, there are others who believe that in-person learning is necessary for their children’s development.

Two mothers of CPS students spoke with FOX19 NOW reporter Andrea Medina to share their stories and how remote learning has impacted their families.

Gina McDonald has two children that attend Hyde Park. She says that for the last two weeks, her kids have had fewer direct instructional hours and less access to academic support.

“This is the kind of learning we ask college kids to do,” said McDonald. “Log on and be accountable for their own learning. They’re 10 years old, 12 years old. It’s just too much for them to take on.”

Erin Upp has two high schoolers at Walnut Hills and says she’s eager to see them back in the classroom again. She adds that her teens felt an increased amount of loneliness due to the remote learning.

“They logged in to their classes and did what they needed to do, but socially they weren’t around their friends,” said Upp.

Both Upp and McDonald understand school officials were trying to balance staff shortages and giving students the best education during a tumultuous time.

They do hope that this decision doesn’t repeat itself in the district.

“We have to have a better plan,” said Upp. “We can’t just say let’s do remote learning a couple more weeks and then go back to in-person learning. Remote learning is not a plan. It’s a default setting and I don’t want to see it happen again.”

CPS is not the only district returning to school. Mt. Healthy, Fairfield and Hamilton City schools are also welcoming students back for in-person learning. Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky will also head back.

