Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A group has paid off the mortgage held on the home of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer and mother of three who was killed in the line of duty just days before Christmas.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that the mortgage for CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin’s home was paid in full. Her husband, Brenton, serves as a Charlotte firefighter.

CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin is seen with her children. (Source: Tunnel to Towers Foundation)

“This is a family of first responders, a husband and wife dedicated to serving and protecting their community. It is now our turn to step up and do the same for them. I was honored to tell Brenton that he will be able to stay in the home their family shared forever without the financial burden of a mortgage,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Related coverage:

‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD officer killed during crash investigation

Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

Goodwin had been with the CMPD since 2015. She was on her fifth day back to work from maternity leave when she was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2021.

According to the CMPD, officers were called to a crash late Tuesday night involving an overturned semi-truck, hauling grain, on I-85 southbound at West WT Harris Boulevard that spilled a load of grain onto the interstate.

At 1:03 a.m., a travel lane was opened to allow southbound traffic to bypass the accident, according to the CMPD. Traffic cones were deployed around the work crew and police vehicles with emergency equipment were activated.

Around 3:39 a.m., a semi-truck with a trailer that was heading southbound collided with a second semi-truck, which caused them to strike multiple CMPD vehicles, officers said.

According to the CMPD, Goodwin was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic minutes later due to injuries she sustained. Additionally, three other officers were taken to Atrium Main where they were treated and released, officials said.

The CMPD has charged Daniel Morgan with several charges following the crash, including involuntary manslaughter, after police say he failed to reduce his speed and move a lane over while Goodwin was on the scene of a crash.

A police report alleges that Morgan was driving his tractor-trailer with a fictitious license plate, failed to move over and slow down and attempted to hinder the crash investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.