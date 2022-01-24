Contests
Gov. DeWine awards body-worn camera grants to law enforcement agencies

In total, 109 law enforcement agencies are receiving grants.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine awarded more than $4.7 million in grant funding to 109 law enforcement agencies for expenses associated with launching or maintaining body-worn camera programs.

“Body cameras have quickly become a necessary tool for modern policing,” DeWine said in a news release. “With these grants, more than four dozen law enforcement agencies that have never had body cameras before will be able to invest in this technology to help protect their officers and offer transparency to the public.”

The local list includes City of Hamilton, Oxford Township, Loveland Police Department, Clermont County Sherriff’s Office, Milford Police, Williamsburg Police Department, Goshen Police Department, Newtown Police Department, Reading Police Department, Forest Park Police Department, North College Hill Police Department and UCPD.

Hamilton, Loveland, Clermont County, Milford, Williamsburg, Newtown, Reading and Forest Park did not previously have them.

Of the 109 law enforcement agencies receiving grants, 49 will use funding to create new body-worn camera programs. The other 60 agencies will dedicate funding toward expanding or upgrading existing technology. 

According to the governor’s office, this funding will help agencies purchase around 1,700 new body cameras, as well as computer equipment, software, video storage, and more.

“This is just the start of many new ways we’ll be helping law enforcement with state-of-the-art tools and innovative programs to fight crime and protect the public,” the governor said in the release.

To see the full list of law enforcement agencies, click here.

