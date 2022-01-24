Here’s when, where to buy tickets to Bengals AFC Championship Game in Missouri

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets will be available starting Monday for Cincinnati Bengals fans to buy to watch Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri - but it will cost you.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, but not right away for Bengals fans, according to Ticketmaster.

Jackson County taxpayers in Missouri get to purchase them first this morning. To qualify, fans must use a credit card with a billing zip code in Jackson County.

A limited number of tickets for the general public will go on sale at 11 a.m. ET.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Chiefs website. For more information, click here.

Ticketmaster is starting tickets at $445 each up to $1,595 each.

Secondary ticket market websites like StubHub and SeatGeek also are showing tickets available.

SeatGeek has the lowest priced ticket at $391 each and the highest at $3,082 each.

StubHub prices are higher than SeatGeek, starting at $432 each and ranging up to $4,000.

VividSeats starts tickets at $384 and goes as high as $17,251.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs will begin at 3:05 p.m.

The Chiefs will host the game at their GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, becoming the first franchise in NFL history to host four consecutive conference championship games.

This is the first time Bengals have played in the AFC Championship since 1988.

HOWEVER: The Bengals just beat the Chiefs 34-31 a few weeks ago, on Jan. 2.

Rookie kicker Evan “Money Mac” McPherson, who was the only kicker drafted last year, drilled a 20-yard field goal in the final minutes of the game.

Sound familiar, anyone?

McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal in the final minutes of the game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville Saturday night.

Whoever wins in Kansas City this weekend will go onto Super Bowl 56 next month.

The other team will be decided after the AFC game Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers play the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC title.

