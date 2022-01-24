More light snow Monday: What to expect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Morning lows are bottoming out in the mid-to-upper teens with single-digit wind chills to start your Monday.

Roads are dry with no major issues or delays reported so far on the highways across the Tri-State.

Later this morning, the second fast-moving Alberta Clipper system in as many days is expected to bring more light snow or a light wintry mix of rain and snow to parts of the region.

Watch for this to develop anytime after 10 a.m.

The system that swept through Sunday morning and afternoon brought just a trace to a dusting of snow in Metro Cincinnati and less than a half-inch in the northern suburbs in Butler and Warren counties, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Our northernmost counties are expected to see the most snow this time, too, but amounts will remain light - half-inch or less.

Watch for slick spots and reduced visibility.

Most of the rest of the week looks uneventful with flurries expected on Friday.

The cold air will keep its grip on the Tri-State until early February.

Then, some weather models indicate the possibility of a warming trend.

