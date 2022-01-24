Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Oklahoma City Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Asian elephant calf

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is celebrating the birth of an endangered Asian elephant calf.

According to the zoo, wildlife fans around the world have been anticipating the arrival of the baby elephant since his mother’s pregnancy was announced in 2020.

Rama was born on Jan. 20, 2022, at 8:26 p.m. inside the zoo’s elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia.

Both baby and mother are in good health and have been spending time together bonding, according to the zoo.

Rama was born Jan. 20, 2022, at 8:26 p.m. inside the zoo’s elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia.
Rama was born Jan. 20, 2022, at 8:26 p.m. inside the zoo’s elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia.(Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden)

This is the fourth calf to be born at the OKC Zoo, bringing the total number of Asian elephants in the facility to eight.

“With this being Asha’s fourth calf, she has become quite the experienced mother and we’re confident in the excellent care she will provide Rama,” said Rachel Emory, OKC Zoo’s curator of elephants and rhinos.

Emory explained Asian elephants are endangered so their future depends on new generations to help sustain the population.

“We’re excited to watch Rama grow with his elephant family and become an ambassador for his species,” Emory said.

According to the elephant’s caretaker team, Rama has achieved vital developmental milestones including standing for about 20 minutes after birth and successfully nursing within two hours.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Flaherty
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man
Cincinnati Bengals Game Balls went to The Holy Grail, Jeff Ruby's Precinct, 16 Lot Brewery and...
Bengals give 4 Game Balls to Cincinnati businesses
A fast-moving clipper system brought light snow to the Tri-State Sunday. Temperatures will fall...
Fast-moving clipper system brings light snow to parts of Tri-State
Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
Coroner IDs man killed in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain
Cincy Shirts produced four new designs to celebrate the Bengals big win Saturday night over the...
Cincy Shirts celebrates Bengals win with 4 new designs

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutor: 3 officers stood by as Chauvin killed Floyd
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Amid Russia tensions, NATO ponders deterrence; US said to be considering options
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight