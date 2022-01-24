Underground vault fire cut power to downtown Akron Sunday morning

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An underground vault fire near Main and Market at around 9 a.m. Sunday, has left portions of downtown without electricity for most of the day.

According to First Energy spokesperson Mark Durbin, Akron Fire Department crews responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, but not before the power was disabled.

About 175 customers were reported to be without power as of Sunday evening.

Area traffic lights were deactivated and local businesses were impacted as well.

The Akron Municipal Court announced it will be closed on Monday, due to lack of power and heat in the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center.

No hearings, including arraignments, will be held.

Those impacted will be contacted later in the week about rescheduling, according to court officials.

The fire was situated less than a mile northeast from where Dominion Energy crews are working to restore natural gas service to the same area, following a water main break Saturday night.

Durbin said crews have been working since this morning, and he hopes service will be restored between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday.

Akron residents who are without electricity and/or heat are advised to go to the warming centers the city has open through 10 p.m. this evening.

They are located at:

Lawton Street Community Center - 1225 Lawton Street, 330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center - 700 E. Exchange Street, 330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center - 800 Patterson Avenue, 330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center - 380 W. Crosier Street, 330-375-2826

The Emergency Overnight Shelter, located at 111 East Voris St., will also be open tonight through Wednesday, January 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

