Who will the Cincinnati Bengals face in the AFC Championship?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a win against the Titans on Saturday, the Bengals reached the AFC Championship for the first time since 1988. So, where are they heading?

After a roller-coaster game and overtime, No. 4 Cincinnati will be heading to Missouri to take on the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs.

The match-up was determined after the Chiefs secured a last-minute 42-36 win over the No. 3 Buffalo Bills Sunday night.

Kickoff is Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3:05 p.m.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at 6:30 p.m.

