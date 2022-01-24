Contests
Who will the Cincinnati Bengals face in the AFC Championship?

Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against...
Cincinnati Bengals fans celebrate after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Corinne Rivers
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a win against the Titans on Saturday, the Bengals reached the AFC Championship for the first time since 1988. So, where are they heading?

After a roller-coaster game and overtime, No. 4 Cincinnati will be heading to Missouri to take on the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs.

The match-up was determined after the Chiefs secured a last-minute 42-36 win over the No. 3 Buffalo Bills Sunday night.

Kickoff is Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3:05 p.m.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at 6:30 p.m.

