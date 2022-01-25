Contests
1 killed, 1 injured in Boone County house fire

Fire truck
Fire truck(MGN/WGEM)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was killed and another transported to the hospital after a fire in Boone County Tuesday morning, dispatch confirmed.

According to dispatch, the fire broke out around 5:55 a.m. in the 15000 block of Glencoe Verona Road.

The person transported was taken to UC Medical Center. There is no word on their condition.

The ID of the person killed has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

