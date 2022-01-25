Amount of fentanyl seized in Ohio was enough to kill every Ohioan plus more, special agent says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Drug Enforcement Administration says they have seen seized a record number of counterfeit pills with fentanyl and meth coming into Cincinnati over the last year.

Criminals are using traditional drug dealing measures, but they are also selling counterfeit pills on popular social media where buyers think they are getting legitimate prescription medications, according to officials.

Special Agent Jason Schumacher says the Cincinnati office says the amount of fentanyl seized in Ohio is enough to kill every person in Ohio and Kentucky.

