Bengals legends expected to join Friday pep rally at The Banks

The pep rally begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legends Anthony Munoz, Ickey Woods and David Fulcher are expected to join in on the fun for the Bengals pep rally Friday at The Banks.

Bengals fans are invited to the rally starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

The pep rally at The Banks is free and open to all Bengals fans who want to show their stripes ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The band Audio Graffiti will perform as well. The stage will be set on Freedom Way in front of the Freedom Center.

Beverage sales will be available throughout the DORA District.

As for game day events in Cincinnati, the big one could be at Paul Brown Stadium.

The idea of hosting a watch party for the AFC Championship is being floated around at this time.

