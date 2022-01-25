Bengals Road Trip! Bus ride offered to Arrowhead Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans heading to Kansas City to watch the team play in the AFC Championship Game Sunday can skip the drive and catch a round trips bus ride.

DeBolt Tours based is offering a weekend tour designed to make it easy for fans to get there.

“This game is history in the making. We want to enable as many Bengals fans as possible to be present to cheer on their team in enemy territory,” said company President George DeBolt.

Kansas City is a long drive in a car but a comfortable trip in a deluxe motorcoach with a professional driver behind the wheel.”

The trip will leave Cincinnati on Saturday morning and arrive at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center in the late afternoon.

On Sunday morning, the bus will take fans to Arrowhead Stadium for the game and then back to the hotel after the game.

It will leave Kansas City after breakfast Monday morning.

The package includes fully escorted transportation, overnight accommodations and one breakfast buffet.

Prices start at $473 per person based on four people in a room.

Tickets to the game are not included.

For more information, call DeBolt at 1-800-433-2658, or by click here.

DeBolt Tours says it is America’s oldest family-owned and operated transportation organization having established in Homestead in Pennsylvania in 1895.

