Bengals shop sells out of Evan McPherson jerseys

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson’s jersey is sold out after he kicked the team past the Tennesee Titans and into the AFC Championship with a game-ending 52-yard field goal.

The Bengals Pro Shop said in a tweet Monday that they are out of McPherson’s jerseys and won’t have any for the foreseeable future.

“Please pass the word...there are NO McPherson jerseys now or anytime soon,” the tweet said.

The store also has no blank men’s jerseys and custom-made ones will take a month.

“No one was prepared for this. Sorry, just trying to pass on real info. Taking it day by day....” the tweet said, ending with a grimacing face emoji.

The pro shop might want to get really stocked up in the future.

Quarterback Joe Burrow says this is the new normal for the Bengals.

“I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” Quarterback Joe Burrow said after Saturday’s win in Tennessee. “We’re a really, really good team. We’re here to make noise. Teams are gonna have to pay attention to us. Like I said, we’re a really good team with really good players and coaches and we’re coming for it all.”

