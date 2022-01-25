Caught on Cam: Car speeds away after crashing into Cheviot man’s living room

CHEVIOT (WXIX) - A homeowner says a car drove into his house and then took off before police arrived.

Alex Snider says he was sitting on his couch recently when the car entered his yard, cut up through his lawn and smashed into his front room just feet from where him.

“All of a sudden I heard a loud crash and the house shook,” hie said.

Immediately he went outside to find the driver backing out of his yard.

“He looked right at me and still went,” Snider recalls.

He says the most frustrating part is the damage.

“There is a hole in the house going to the basement. Foundation is cracked,” he said.

Snider added his porch is no longer safe to walk on.

His insurance will cover the repair costs, but he still wants the driver to take responsibility.

“Live up to what he did and pay for it,” he said.

If you recognize the car in the video, you’re urged to contact Cheviot police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.