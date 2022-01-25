Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being pulled out of a collapsed building while battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says three firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze.

Chief Niles R. Ford told a news conference that the injured firefighter was pulled from the building immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Ford said two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fourth trapped firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene showed firefighters being consoled by their comrades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Flaherty
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man
Cincinnati Bengals Game Balls went to The Holy Grail, Jeff Ruby's Precinct, 16 Lot Brewery and...
Bengals give 4 Game Balls to Cincinnati businesses
Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
Coroner IDs man killed in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain
A fast-moving clipper system brought light snow to the Tri-State Sunday. Temperatures will fall...
Fast-moving clipper system brings light snow to parts of Tri-State
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City this weekend to play the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tickets for Bengals AFC Championship game now on sale

Latest News

President Biden holds second meeting of the White House Competition Council.
Biden addresses inflation, rising costs
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 22, 2021, is shown with...
Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers, staff
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity
Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.
Infant killed in Atlanta; mom says car caught in crossfire