Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati police search for suspect after person shot in Avondale

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect(s) who shot a man Tuesday in Avondale.

Around 1:30 p.m., a 28-year-old was shot near Burnet Avenue and Northern Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to CPD.

The suspect(s) fled the area and have not been found, police said.

Call Cincinnati police if you have information regarding the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
Coroner IDs man killed in road rage shooting on I-275 in Colerain
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City this weekend to play the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tickets for Bengals AFC Championship game now on sale
Eric Duke
Friends of man killed in I-275 shooting seek answers amid self-defense claim
Sheriff Richard Jones addresses masks during COVID update
Sheriff Jones discloses ‘immense’ change of heart about pandemic
David Flaherty
Plea deal reached in child porn case against Delhi man

Latest News

The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and...
Father, children dead in apparent murder-suicide, Preble County sheriff says
A student answers questions
$4.6M in funding secured to help combat educational inequality in Cincinnati
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati police search for suspect after person shot in Avondale
Cincinnati police search for suspect after person shot in Avondale