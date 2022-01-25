Cincinnati police search for suspect after person shot in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect(s) who shot a man Tuesday in Avondale.

Around 1:30 p.m., a 28-year-old was shot near Burnet Avenue and Northern Avenue, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to CPD.

The suspect(s) fled the area and have not been found, police said.

Call Cincinnati police if you have information regarding the shooting.

