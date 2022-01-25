Contests
Colder air moves in

By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colder air is flowing into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Expect temperatures Tuesday morning ranging from 17 degrees in the northwestern counties to around 23 in the southeast.

Wind chills will be 10 to 15 degrees.

Later, the sun will return but the high will only make it into the upper 20s.

FOX19 NOW FORECAST

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 9.

Wind chills values will plunge as low as zero.

The high Wednesday will struggle to reach the low 20s with wind chills as low as -1.

The low Wednesday will be around 10.

We stay dry most of this week with our next chance of some light snow early Friday.

The two-week temperature outlook calls for high temperatures to rebound after a chilly stretch to near normal as we head past Groundhog Day on Feb. 2.

