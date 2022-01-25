Community stepping up for boys who lost parents, sister in house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - Friends and neighbors are rallying for two boys days after their parents and sister died tragically in a house fire.

The fire happened around 5 a.m. last Friday on Gardner Road.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to find two boys saying the rest of their family was still inside.

Authorities found 4-year-old Annabella Royster, 49-year-old Phillip Royster and 33-year-old Ashley Ramos dead inside the house, according to the State Fire Marshal Office.

The State Fire Marshal confirmed that three people are dead after a house fire in Brown County. (WXIX)

“It happened so quick, that it just was consumed,” said Rhonda Jones. “The whole house was just consumed with fire.”

Jones says Ashley was her niece and that the two were very close.

“It’s just a really heartbreaking situation, the loss of all three of them,” she said Monday. “I can’t get over my niece being gone.”

Jones says the extended family is devastated.

“The family are completely just shook down to the core. I mean, they are really taking it hard,” she said.

The boys still don’t fully comprehend that their parents and sister are gone.

“They want their mommy and daddy and, naturally, we can’t do that,” Jones said. “It’s been hard on them, and they have a lot to go through in the future.”

The family of Phillip Royster and Ashley Ramos. (Provided)

Claire Glass is a family friend.

“I immediately cried, and just, shock,” she said of her reaction. “It’s one of those things you hear about but you don’t expect it to be so close to home.”

Glass created a GoFundMe page to help the relatives who are now taking care of the boys.

Jones says the boys don’t have anything right now.

“It’s a lot of responsibility. It’s a big change, and they’re grieving,” she said. “I can’t imagine having to worry about money on top of that.”

She says the community is stepping up to help.

“Everyone’s banding together to do what they need to do to get through it,” she said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.