Fatal crash closes WB I-74 past Batesville, state police say
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A fatal crash has shut down westbound Interstate 74 until further notice, according to Indiana State Police.
It involved two vehicles and was reported just after 6 a.m. between the exits for Batesville and Greensberg, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a police spokesman.
