Father, 2 young children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Preble Co, sheriff says

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A father and two young children are dead in what Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says is a suspected murder-suicide.

Sheriff’s officials and the Preble County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.

The sheriff identified the father as 40-year-old Shane Elliott, 13-year-old Caleb Elliott and 10-year-old Grace Elliott.

Their bodies were found with apparent shotgun wounds Monday in the living room of a home in the 9200 block of Greenbush Road in Gratis Township, the sheriff said in a news release Tuesday.

Deputies went to the home to do a welfare check. They found it secured, so they forced entry since they knew the children were inside.

The sheriff said the children’s mother, who does not live at the residence, said they had not shown up at Preble Shawnee High School Monday morning, as they normally do.

Further investigation determined that the father had not gone to work either, the sheriff said.

The bodies were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Their autopsies are expected to be performed Tuesday morning.

