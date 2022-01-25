Loved ones look back on life of man killed in I-275 shooting while searching for answers

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been four days since a man was shot and killed along I-275, and his family is trying to understand why his life was ended.

Colerain Township Police say, Eric Duke, 47, was killed in a shooting on Jan. 21.

The days since his death have not been easy for his loved ones.

Now though, they are reflecting on the person they knew and loved so much.

“Eric was a very kind, caring person, who we miss terribly first of all, but who was funny and would help anyone no matter what he was going on in his life,” explained Annette Duke, Eric’s sister-in-law.

The part the family says has been the lack of details that led up to Eric’s death.

Police say Eric was involved in a fender-bender crash along I-275 last week.

Investigators said the wreck turned into a road rage shooting when the two drivers confronted each other, and Eric was shot and killed.

“Everything we have found out has been through the media,” said Eric’s mother, Mary Duke. “We have not spoken to any police department.”

Eric’s brother, Matthew Duke, said the family had to call the coroner’s office just to find out where his body was.

Chris Littleton, Eric’s boyfriend, was in the vehicle with the 47-year-old when the shooting happened.

He says the two of them were heading home from Meijer’s and got on I-275 when the other driver weaved back and forth, cutting them off.

“Eric honked the horn at him, and he slammed on the brakes, and we slammed on the back of his truck,” Littleton claims.

Eric got out of the car, Littleton says, to get the other driver’s license plate information and confront him.

“Yelling at him, how he’s driving and causing a big wreck, and knocking on his window,” Littleton recalled. “I got out of the van to tell Eric to come on, and I’m walking back there, and the guy shot him.”

A 911 caller told dispatchers that the shooting was an act of self-defense:

“911 please, a man just totally stopped in front and was trying to drag me out the car, and I freaking shot him because he was going to f****** hurt me.”

Eric’s loved ones call the actions of the other driver senseless.

“Drive off if you’re scared, drive off,” said Littleton. “Do the right thing. Just walk away. Go away. Don’t shoot someone. You took someone’s family and destroyed it.”

The other driver has not been identified since that person has not been charged.

Colerain Township police say they will be handing over all evidence to the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors will then determine if the shooter acted in self-defense.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the shooter’s attorney and awaiting their response.

